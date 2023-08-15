News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M62, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to 24, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

