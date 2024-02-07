Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headteacher of Holy Trinity Primary School, on Savile Park Road, says it will be shut because of concerns about parents having to travel to pick children up once the snow hits.

In a letter on the school’s website, head Sarah Huby says: “Although the amber weather warning will come into effect at noon with significant snowfall expected widespread between then and 6pm, advice given is to travel only if necessary.

"The local authority have been advised that there will be high winds which will make conditions worse.

An amber alert for snow has been issued for all of Calderdale tomorrow

"Therefore, there are real concerns for everyone’s safety if pupils are attend school in the morning and are leaving the school site at lunchtime."

She added that special schools have already made the decision to close and that across the borough, significant disruption is likely.

"With this in mind, the chair of governors and I have made the decision to close school tomorrow. Although we know getting to school tomorrow should not be a problem, the forecast for late morning is our main concern.”

As reported by the Courier earlier, Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, which has sites in Skircoat Green and off Huddersfield Road, says it is closing tomorrow in light of the amber weather warning that has been issued by the Met Office.

Calderdale Council has cancelled its school transport for SEND children tomorrow because of the snow being forecast for the borough.

An amber alert has been issued by the Met Office for heavy snow for Calderdale between noon and 6pm tomorrow.

There is also a yellow alert for snow between 6am tomorrow and 6am on Friday.

The council has also issued a plea for people to leave enough room for its gritters to get through.

It says the vehicles need 3.5m between parked cars to get past.