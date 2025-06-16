Calderdale traffic: Delays around Hellfire Crossroads and on M62 this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:21 BST
Traffic in Calderdale
Drivers are seeing delays on the roads in Calderdale this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Delays of one minute and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

