Calderdale traffic: Delays around Hellfire Crossroads and on M62 this morning
Drivers are seeing delays on the roads in Calderdale this morning (Monday).
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.
M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
M62 – Delays of one minute and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).