Calderdale traffic: Delays around Hellfire Crossroads and on M62 this morning

Traffic in Calderdale

Drivers are seeing delays on the roads in Calderdale this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Delays of one minute and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).