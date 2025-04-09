Calderdale traffic: Drivers face delays on the A629 and A58 this morning
There’s more congestion than usual on the A629 and A58 this morning.
According to AA traffic news there are delays of eight minutes on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Elland Wood Bottom.
The average speed is five mph.
There are also delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound in Halifax.
The average speed is ten mph.
