Calderdale traffic: Drivers face long delays in Halifax and Brighouse this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Aug 2025, 08:28 BST
Calderdale drivers are facing long delays this morning (Tuesday) on major commuting routes.

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Stump Cross – Drivers are facing a 13 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways from Godley Branch Road to Lower Brea.

A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on the A629 Eastbound from M62 J24 (Ainley Top) to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout).

Calderdale drivers are facing long delays this morningplaceholder image
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound from Locksley Road to A643 Clifton Road.

A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound from A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads) to B6379 Westfield Lane.

