Calderdale traffic: Drivers face long delays in Halifax and Brighouse this morning
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A58, Stump Cross – Drivers are facing a 13 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways from Godley Branch Road to Lower Brea.
A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on the A629 Eastbound from M62 J24 (Ainley Top) to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout).
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound from Locksley Road to A643 Clifton Road.
A58, Wyke – Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound from A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads) to B6379 Westfield Lane.