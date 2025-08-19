Calderdale traffic: Drivers face long delays in Halifax, Shelf and M62 this morning
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A629, Salterhebble – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound from Elland Wood Bottom to A646 Dryclough Lane.
A6036, Shelf – Slow traffic on A6036 Wade House Road Northbound from A644 Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road to Shelf Moor Road.
M62, Ainley Top – Delays on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 20 mph.
M62, near M606 – Delays on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.