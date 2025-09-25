Calderdale traffic: Here are the road closures due to start next week in Halifax, Rastrick, Brighouse and Ripponden

Here are the roads where drivers may face delays due to closures that begin next week.

Gibbet Street, Halifax

A section of Gibbet Street will be closed for work by Sunbelt Rentals Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place on September 29 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Gibbet Street will be closed from its junction with Albert Street to Cromwell Terrace for a distance of approximately 75 metres.

The alternative route is via Lightowler Road, Hanson Lane, Albert Street and vice versa.

Linton Grove, Rastrick

A section of Linton Grove will be closed for work by Express Traffic Management.

The closures are set to be in place from September 29 to December 1.

Linton Grove will be closed from No. 5 to end of Linton Grove for a distance of approximately 45 metres.

Reins Road, Brighouse

A section of Reins Road will be closed for work by OCU Group.

The closures are set to be in place from September 29 to October 17.

Reins Road will be closed from No. 7 to No. 17 for a distance of approximately 30 metres.

The alternative route is via Hanson Drive, Highfield Road, Holly Bank Road and vice versa.

Smithy Clough Lane, Ripponden

A section of Smithy Clough Lane will be closed for work by Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place from September 29 to October 10.

Smithy Clough Lane will be closed from its junction with Hollin Lane for a distance of approximately 550 metres.

The alternative route is via Hollin Lane, A58 Rochdale Road, unaffected part of Smithy Clough Lane and vice versa.

Hob Lane, Ripponden

A section of Hob Lane will be closed for work by Total Resources.

The closures are set to be in place on September 30 from 9am to 5pm.

Hob Lane will be closed from its junction with Cross Wells Road for a distance of approximately 60 metres.

The alternative route is via Cross Wells Road, Lane Head Road and vice versa.

West Parade, Halifax

A section of West Parade will be closed for work by Yorkshire Water.

The closures are set to be in place from September 30 to October 6.

West Parade will be closed from No. 3a to No. 19 for a distance of approximately 57 metres.

Miall Street, Halifax

A section of Miall Street will be closed for work by Buko Traffic & Safety Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place on October 5 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Miall Street will be closed from its junction with Battinson Road to Rushton Street for a distance of approximately 115 metres.

The alternative route is via Battinson Road, Queens Road, Rushton Street and vice versa.

