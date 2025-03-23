Calderdale traffic: Here are the road closures due to start this week in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Siddal, Walsden and Skircoat Green

Here are the roads where drivers may face delays due to closures that begin this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change Lane/West Lane, Siddal

A section of Change Lane/West Lane will be closed for Spectrum Communication Solutions Ltd works.

The closures are set to be in place from March 24 to March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the road closures due to start this week in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Siddal, Walsden and Skircoat Green

Change Lane/West Lane will be closed from its junction with Rosemary Lane to outside Westfields for a distance of approximately 500 metres.

The alternative route is via Park Lane, Backhold Lane, Jubilee Road, A629, A6025, Brookfoot Lane, Church Lane, Cain Lane, Towngate, West Lane and vice versa.

Marsh Lane, Southowram

A section of Marsh Lane will be closed for Spectrum Communication Solutions Ltd works.

The closures are set to be in place from March 24 to April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh Lane will be closed from its junction with Marsh Delves Lane to outside No. 36 Marsh Lane for a distance of approximately 170 metres.

Black Heath Hall, Halifax

A section of Black Heath Hall will be closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place from March 25 to March 27.

Black Heath Hall will be closed from No. 1 to No. 3 for a distance of approximately 3 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative route is via Heath Road, Back Heath Crescent and vice versa.

Cow Lane, Skircoat Green

A section of Cow Lane will be closed for Centurion Traffic Management works.

The closures are set to be in place from March 27 to March 28 between 10pm and 6am.

Cow Lane will be closed from Braeside to Copley Lane for a distance of approximately 100 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common Lane, Southowram

A section of Common Lane will be closed for Morrison Water Services works.

The closures are set to be in place on March 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Common Lane will be closed from its junction with Bank Top to No. 9 Common Lane for a distance of approximately 17.4 metres.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Common Lane, Marsh Lane, Bank Top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe Lane, Siddal

A section of Phoebe Lane will be closed for Future Network Solutions works.

The closures are set to be in place on March 28 between 8am and 5pm.

Phoebe Lane will be closed from its junction with Whitegate Road to No. 21 Phoebe Lane for a distance of approximately 168 metres.

The alternative route is via Whitegate Road, Siddal New Road, Water Lane, Shay Syke, Shaw Lane. Access will be maintained for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henshaw Road, Walsden

A section of Henshaw Road will be closed for OCU Utility Services Ltd works.

The closures are set to be in place on March 24 to April 4.

Henshaw Road will be closed from No. 7 to No. 11 for a distance of approximately 35 metres.

Access will be maintained for residents