Calderdale traffic: Queues and slow traffic on A58, A629 and M62 this morning

Drivers in Calderdale are facing delays on the roads this morning (Tuesday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A629 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound in Greetland.

A58 – Queueing traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

Traffic in Calderdale.

M62 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

Bradford Road – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Bradford Road Southbound in Brighouse.