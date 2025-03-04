Calderdale traffic: Queues and slow traffic on A58, A629 and M62 this morning
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A629 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound in Greetland.
A58 – Queueing traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).
M62 – Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).
Bradford Road – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Bradford Road Southbound in Brighouse.
