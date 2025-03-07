Calderdale traffic: Queues and slow traffic through Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd this afternoon

Traffic in Calderdale

Calderdale drivers are facing delays on the roads this afternoon (Friday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58 at Sowerby Bridge – Give take traffic and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on A58 West Street both ways at Water Street.

A58 at Sowerby Bridge – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A58 Bolton Brow Eastbound between A58 and Grove Street.

A546 at Mytholmroyd – Queueing traffic on A646 Burnley Road both ways at Midgley Road.

A58 at Hipperholme – Delays of two minutes on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and The Crescent.