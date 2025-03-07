Calderdale traffic: Queues and slow traffic through Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd this afternoon
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A58 at Sowerby Bridge – Give take traffic and slow traffic due to emergency repairs on A58 West Street both ways at Water Street.
A58 at Sowerby Bridge – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A58 Bolton Brow Eastbound between A58 and Grove Street.
A546 at Mytholmroyd – Queueing traffic on A646 Burnley Road both ways at Midgley Road.
A58 at Hipperholme – Delays of two minutes on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and The Crescent.
