Calderdale traffic: Severe delays in Halifax town centre this morning
There’s congestion on the roads in Halifax town centre this morning.
According to AA traffic news there are severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound between Watkinsons Almhouses and A647 Haley Hill.
The average speed is ten mph.
There’s also congestion also Leeds Road from Stump Cross and at Hipperholme Crossroads.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.