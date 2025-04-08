Calderdale traffic: Severe delays in Halifax town centre this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
Traffic in Calderdale.Traffic in Calderdale.
Traffic in Calderdale.
There’s congestion on the roads in Halifax town centre this morning.

According to AA traffic news there are severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A58 New Bank Westbound between Watkinsons Almhouses and A647 Haley Hill.

The average speed is ten mph.

There’s also congestion also Leeds Road from Stump Cross and at Hipperholme Crossroads.

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice