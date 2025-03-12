Calderdale traffic: Slow traffic through Hipperholme and severe delays on M62 this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Mar 2025, 08:33 BST
Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads
Calderdale drivers are facing delays on their commute this morning (Wednesday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58 at Hipperholme – Very slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 – Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services).

