Calderdale traffic: Slow traffic through Hipperholme and severe delays on M62 this morning
Calderdale drivers are facing delays on their commute this morning (Wednesday).
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A58 at Hipperholme – Very slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).
M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 – Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services).