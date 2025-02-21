Calderdale traffic: Traffic on main road through Sowerby Bridge after crash
There are delays on a busy route through Sowerby Bridge after a crash.
There are reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A58 Bolton Brow both ways at A6026 Wakefield Road.
The crash is thought to have happened just before 8am.
The AA is reporting that traffic slow in the area, with queues in the direction of Halifax along the A58 and along the A6026.
