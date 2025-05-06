Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s congestion on the roads in Calderdale this morning.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A629 at Elland: One lane closed due to emergency repairs and roadworks on A629 Calderdale Way both ways at Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout).

Traffic in Calderdale

M62 near Ainley Top: Delays of eight minutes on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A646 at Luddenden Foot: Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A646 Burnley Road both ways between Danny Lane and Cooperfields.

A58 at Wyke: Very slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road both ways at Whitehall Road. In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.

M62 at Chain Bar: Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 between AInley Top and Gildersome: Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 between Rishworth Moor and Milnrow: Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow).