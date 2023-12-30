Canal & River Trust has begun a programme of vital repairs and conservation work this winter to protect Yorkshire’s historic canals and ensure they remain open and safe for boats and towpath users to enjoy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Costing £10.1 million, the charity carries out a range of important and complex heritage and conservation tasks during the ‘quieter’ winter months to minimise disruption to canal and towpath visitors.

Repairs include replacing worn-out lock gates, repairing historic bridges, inspecting tunnels and dredging canals, to keep this important part of the country’s infrastructure available for residents.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale waterway set to benefit from winter repairs as charity invests £10.1m in vital conservation work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter schedule of works will continue until March 2024, with the Trust’s expert teams working on 18 sites, across 11 waterways.

The Calder & Hebble Navigation in Calderdale is one of the waterways that will see repairs taking place.

Sean McGinley, regional director for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our region’s canals are hundreds of years old, but they aren’t locked away in a museum. They are here to be used and enjoyed daily by millions of people and provide important habitats for nature and wildlife. The work of our skilled teams, aided by our volunteers and partners, will make sure Yorkshire’s canals are kept open and shipshape.

“This year, we’ve faced some of the greatest threats to the future of the canals in over 60 years. Battered by storms and floods, the cost of keeping these ageing canals safe has soared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Against this backdrop, the government has announced significant cuts in the vital funding they will be making available for the care of this historic network.

“We are determined to safeguard the canals and all the benefits they bring to our local communities, so we’ll be rolling up our sleeves to deliver the care and maintenance required, and to fundraise the money needed.

"The work we are carrying out this winter is part of our ongoing effort to keep canals in the Yorkshire alive and accessible for local people.”

This winter the Trust is investing more than £50 million on waterways across England and Wales with £10.1 million being invested across the Yorkshire region.