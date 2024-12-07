Call for long-promised upgrade of Calder Valley railway lane

The case for electrification of the Calder Valley railway line – long promised but so far not delivered – must be pressed with the new Government, senior politicians agree.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as improving services for passengers, it would be strategically important, Calderdale councillors said in a questions session with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, said Calderdale councillors had long supported the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was important to work across administrative boundaries – often an “invisible war of the roses” from West Yorkshire into Greater Manchester and Lancashire, said Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, pictured right, alongside Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, addresses the council

“It would modernise our infrastructure, it would reduce travel times and would also support our climate goals in terms of reliability and people making choices.

“Our links are important links to Greater Manchester, where many of our population work – electrification and these crucial links to Manchester and Lancashire are really important to us.

“We hope you will continue to fight for electrification of the Calder Valley line and for rail service improvements to the North of England.

“Our east-west communication really matters,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) agreed and said as well as the improvements it would bring to passengers, it was also a key route strategically.

“We can have a proper strategic network which gives an alternative route to Manchester when the weather is bad,” he said.

Coun Leigh said there had been a change of government and recognised money promised in the past had not materialised.

“But now we must do it,” he said.

Mayor Brabin agreed more choices needed to be offered for people to get from east to west and she would be pressing the case with ministers at a meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined authority had agreed an emerging growth plan, setting out the ambitions members had for the region’s people.

“It includes transport and making the case for electrification,” she said.

The Mayor was a special guest at Calderdale Council’s last meeting of the full authority of the year.

If you have a story to share, you can email us at [email protected].