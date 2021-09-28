Call for speed cameras before a serious accident happens on Calderdale route

The long, straight road through Ripponden linking the M62 to Sowerby Bridge encourages poor driver behaviour and there had been a crash there this week, said Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn).

He was presenting a petition organised by former councillor Mike Payne and signed by more than 500 people to the full meeting of Calderdale Council calling for speed cameras to be installed on the road, with an ideal spot possibly near the Tate Garage.

“The only way you can get a speed camera is if the statistics say you need one and if there has not been a terrible incident or accident, somebody decides you don’t need one.

Speed camera

“What we all want to achieve is accident prevention, not waiting for the incident to allow us to take some action,” he said.

Mr Payne’s petition on change.org says: “The traffic using the A58 from Junction 22 through Ripponden to Sowerby Bidge is increasing significantly.

“With this, the percentage of speeding traffic using this route and adjoining roads from Barkisland has reached dangerous proportions, resulting in a recent series of serious accidents.

“Our lovely villages are also being used as rat runs by irresponsible drivers.”