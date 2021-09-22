Call for traffic calming measures on Calderdale 'rat run' as more lorries using route

The view from the window of a resident at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, as an HGV passes

Residents at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, have been campaigning for some time for restrictions to be put on their own road to deter drivers from using the route to avoid measures including speed cameras on the nearby main Keighley Road in north Halifax.

As part of their campaign they have a camera continually filming the route, which has no footpath on one side and which is too narrow for vehicles to pass, from a window in one of the homes, which date to before 1787.

Resident Clare Simeunovich says she has contacted several companies who own the wagons and those responding to her have confirmed satellite navigation is directing them to this route which also involves and affects Straight Lane.

She also argues that some drivers use the route because it can save a lot of time by avoiding the main route controls.

Ms Simeunovich says around 25 HGVs of this size a day are passing their homes and impact on the fabric of them, as well as noise and safety issues.

There are also occasions when HGV has met HGV and one of them has to reverse all the way down, she says, adding that although signs saying it is unsuitable for HGVs at either end are visible, “they aren’t deterring anybody.”

She says a solution has been suggested including two HGV friendly speed humps but feels this will not deal with the issue.

Accordingly, she says residents are asking for weight restrictions to be put on the route as a way of keeping the large vehicles away.

Ms Simeunovich says: “It is not reasonable for HGVs to be using this route.

“From my house if you put your arm straight out in front of you – the average adult arm is three feet – that’s how far I am from the HGVs.

“Occasionally HGV meets HGV up the steepest hill you can think of – Straight Lane – so the one coming up has to reverse down.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the council recently carried out a consultation exercise to inform highways design work.

“At the request of residents and the local MP, this consultation was extended to allow local people more time to comment on initial proposals.

“I’d like to reassure residents that we are continuing to work on scheme designs for this road, and this will take into account comments from the consultation.

“Our highways service is currently very busy and progressing similar work for roads across the borough, but we hope to soon reach a suitable solution,” she said.