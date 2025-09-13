Call to drop speed limit on Calderdale road rejected

A call to reduce the speed limit on a Calderdale road has been turned down.

There is insufficient accident record evidence to justify lowering the speed limit on a stretch of Halifax Road in Hebden Bridge, councillors were told.

At a Calderdale Council questions-to-cabinet members session, Margot Puddepha asked if the speed limit could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph from the bottom of Bridge Lanes to the junction at Savile Road.

“The current speed limit is posing particular difficulties for those with disabilities and is contributing to the already unacceptably high levels of pollution along that stretch of road,” she said.

But cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the setting of speed limits is evidence-based in line with national guidance.

Speed limits should encourage self-compliance and not be used to slow traffic down alone – other traffic calming measures would be required to reduce a speed limit here, and these would not be appropriate because of the traffic volumes, she said.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said: “Based on the latest speed monitoring data and the casualty record, we do not believe there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate speed to be a safety issue on this road length, and so cannot justify a change to the speed limit.”

Air quality was considered within improvements to the A646 undertaken within recent road improvement works, which aim to reduce the build-up of traffic, reduce congestion and reduce road casualties, she said.

“An extension of the 20mph speed limit was considered as part of this scheme but was not considered to be as effective as the other measures provided in Hebden Bridge,” she said.