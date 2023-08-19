Call to re-open closed but existing railway lines at recent Calderdale Transport Forum

Calderdale Transport Forum was discussing West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Rail Strategy, which is out to consultation.

Stephen Waring of Halifax and District Rail Action Group (HADRAG) said it was good the Calder Valley line, including electrification, was in the strategy.

However, many things in the strategy would not happen for some years and meanwhile people were struggling on with a railway line that could do so much more – for example, the proposed Bradford to Manchester link would not benefit Calderdale very much as things stood.

Hebden Bridge Railway Station

Re-opening some lines which had been closed but were still intact could offer many more options, said Mr Waring, citing the example of the “Crigglestone Curve” near Wakefield, which closed in the 1980s.

“But it is still there and a direct route to Sheffield, you wouldn’t have to go to Leeds and not everybody wants or needs to go to Leeds,” he said.

Mr Waring said re-opening the curve would allow for a semi-fast Bradford to Sheffield service, operating using stations like Halifax, Brighouse and, eventually, the new one at Elland when it opened.

Coun Steven Leigh

He estimated Bradford to Sheffield could be done in about an hour and a quarter, from Halifax around an hour and Brighouse 55 minutes.

“You’d struggle to do that on the M1,” said Mr Waring.

Mick Sasse, WYCA’s rail officer, said the strategy needed to show how short and medium term gains could fit in with long term goals but done right filling network “gaps” like the Crigglestone Curve might play a part.

He cited Spen Valley as another example which would be more ambitious but have good short term and better long term benefits, helping reduce journey times for Bradford passengers.

It was not just big cities in question, it would open up things such as people wanting to go from Mytholmroyd to Wakefield, for example, he said.