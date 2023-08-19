News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Call to re-open closed but existing railway lines at recent Calderdale Transport Forum

Re-opening closed but existing railway lines could increase travel options on West Yorkshire’s rail network in the short term, a transport forum heard.
By John Greenwood
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Calderdale Transport Forum was discussing West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Rail Strategy, which is out to consultation.

Stephen Waring of Halifax and District Rail Action Group (HADRAG) said it was good the Calder Valley line, including electrification, was in the strategy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, many things in the strategy would not happen for some years and meanwhile people were struggling on with a railway line that could do so much more – for example, the proposed Bradford to Manchester link would not benefit Calderdale very much as things stood.

Hebden Bridge Railway StationHebden Bridge Railway Station
Hebden Bridge Railway Station
Most Popular

Re-opening some lines which had been closed but were still intact could offer many more options, said Mr Waring, citing the example of the “Crigglestone Curve” near Wakefield, which closed in the 1980s.

Read More
Read more: Sowerby Bridge restaurant celebrates win at English Curry Awards 2023

“But it is still there and a direct route to Sheffield, you wouldn’t have to go to Leeds and not everybody wants or needs to go to Leeds,” he said.

Mr Waring said re-opening the curve would allow for a semi-fast Bradford to Sheffield service, operating using stations like Halifax, Brighouse and, eventually, the new one at Elland when it opened.

Coun Steven LeighCoun Steven Leigh
Coun Steven Leigh
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He estimated Bradford to Sheffield could be done in about an hour and a quarter, from Halifax around an hour and Brighouse 55 minutes.

“You’d struggle to do that on the M1,” said Mr Waring.

Mick Sasse, WYCA’s rail officer, said the strategy needed to show how short and medium term gains could fit in with long term goals but done right filling network “gaps” like the Crigglestone Curve might play a part.

He cited Spen Valley as another example which would be more ambitious but have good short term and better long term benefits, helping reduce journey times for Bradford passengers.

It was not just big cities in question, it would open up things such as people wanting to go from Mytholmroyd to Wakefield, for example, he said.

Earlier in the debate, hosted by Calderdale Transport Forum, Coun Steven Leigh (Calderdale, Con, Ryburn) said Bradford Interchange and Forster Square should have been joined up years ago and it was still possible.

Related topics:West YorkshireBradfordWakefieldHalifax