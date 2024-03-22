Canal towpath to be temporarily closed and car park spaces not in use as survey work to begin in Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ground survey works will take place over the next few weeks for both the A641 and the Brighouse Town Deal schemes.

The surveys will provide information on what is beneath the ground which will help with the development of both scheme designs.

Brighouse canal basin.

Work will start on March 25 and run for up to three weeks.

During this time, the canal towpath will be closed from April 2 between Brighouse Market and Ganny Foot Bridge and a diversion will be in place.

The footway at the front of the market on Briggate will be closed from March 25 for several days.

Some car park spaces in Owler Ings and Daisy Street car park will not be in use but both car parks will remain open at all times.