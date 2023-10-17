Chance of delays: Five Calderdale road closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62 West, smart motorway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, exit slip closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for technology works.