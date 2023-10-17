News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Chance of delays: Five Calderdale road closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Read More
17 of the most haunted places in Halifax and Calderdale and the spooky stories b...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
M62 West, smart motorway
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, exit slip closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for technology works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysCalderdaleM62