Chance of delays: Five Calderdale road closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• M62, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, exit slip closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
• M62, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for technology works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.