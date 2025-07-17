Changes to bus services in Halifax and Calderdale - Additional journeys and renumbered services

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
There are set to be changes to bus services in Calderdale from this weekend.

Some services, operated by South Pennine Community Transport, will see changes from Sunday, July 20.

Here are the changes to bus services in Calderdale:

Halifax Bus Station

539 Halifax • West Vale • Stainland • Slaithwaite • Holmfirth

This service will replace the HX3. A new weekday service will be introduced, with four return journeys between Halifax, West Vale and Stainland, and one return journey from Holmfirth to Stainland, then to Barkisland and continuing to Elland as service E4.

Some Saturday journeys (the current HX3 service) will be retimed by up to 15 minutes.

547 Halifax • Hipperholme • Norwood Green

This service will replace the HX1. On weekdays, additional journeys will operate 0840 Hipperholme to Halifax and 0900 Halifax to Norwood Green, and the 1420 Halifax to Norwood Green will be retimed 15 minutes later.

HX1 Halifax • Hipperholme • Norwood Green

This service will be renumbered to 547.

HX3 Halifax • West Vale • Stainland • Slaithwaite • Holmfirth

This service will be renumbered to 539.

