Changes to bus services in Halifax, Calder Valley and Huddersfield - Service withdrawn and timetable changes

There are set to be changes to bus services in Calderdale, including a withdrawn service through the Upper Calder Valley.

First Bus is introducing changes to selected Halifax services from Sunday, May 18.

Michael Moore, Head of Network for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said: “These are focused on improvements to punctuality for more than 2.75 million customers a year, to deliver a better journey experience and help attract more passengers.”

Halifax Bus Station.

Here are the changes to First bus services in Halifax, Calder Valley and Huddersfield:

307 – Saturday service withdrawn. Some Monday – Friday journeys replaced by service 308

308 – Timetable changes to replace some Monday – Friday journeys on 307.

310 – Off peak and Saturday service reduced to hourly. Monday – Friday 6:03 journeys and Sunday 22:35 and 23:17 journeys withdrawn

314 – Saturday 05:28 and 06:13 journeys and Sunday 23:05 and 23:48 journeys withdrawn

501 – Timetable changes

508 – Timetable changes

579 – Timetable changes

X1 – Timetable changes

590 – Timetable changes. Monday – Saturday daytime service extended to Halifax, partially replacing service 592 between Halifax and Todmorden.

591 – Change in route to operate via Walk Mill, partially replacing service 592 between Todmorden and Burnley. Service between Todmorden and Burnley will be approx. hourly, with some additional peak time journeys for College days.

592 – Service withdrawn. 593 will be renumbered 592.

593 – All journeys will be renumbered 592, some peak journeys will be extended to Todmorden. Saturday service will be reduced to hourly, and evening service will be withdrawn.