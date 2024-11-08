People in part of Halifax were told to stay inside and a road was shut after a chemical spill caused a gas cloud earlier today.

Firefighters were called to Quarry Court, off Godley Branch Road, at 11.02am after the spill caused chemicals to mix and produce the cloud.

As of 3.30pm, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said people are now free to leave their homes.

"The chemical has stopped reacting and we have handed the scene back to the responsible persons,” they said.

The chemical spill happened earlier today

"People are free to leave their properties. We'd like to thank everyone for their cooperation while this incident was resolved.”

Earlier, firefighters had asked people to stay indoors.

“As a precaution, we are asking the public within 100 metres of the area to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut,” the service said.

"All local businesses in the area should also shut doors and windows.

"We currently have a crew from Illingworth and our Detection Identification and Monitoring Unit at the scene.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service then issued a further update saying their firefighters were still at the scene alongside other emergency services and the Environment Agency.

Beacon Hill Road was closed because of the incident, with reports of congestion in and around the area as a result.

Metro announced that some school buses would not carry out their full route because of the road closure.

The C46 and C47 from Brighouse High School terminated at Southowram Cain Lane this afternoon.

Nick Whitehill, a coach and owner of gym Movement which is near where the incident happened, said classes will be on as normal tonight.

"We’re all OK. We did get told to stay in the gym for a bit but it’s been given the all clear by the fire service.

"All the firefighters did a very good job.”