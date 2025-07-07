Closing Cow Green subway: Next step in Halifax regeneration as plan to permanently close subway is authorised

Work continues on the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project as proposals to close a town centre walkway have been authorised.

In an effort to make journeys safer the plans show the subway at Cow Green is being filled in and replaced with a crossing.

Work has been taking place across Halifax for the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project over the past 12 months.

Cow Green, Halifax

Road closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights have been in place along the route since last year from Fountain Street to Orange Street roundabout and around Halifax bus station.

On Broad Street, a new crossing close to the junction with Orange Street is being added.

A notice was given back in April to permanently close the subway at Cow Green.

The stopping up order has been authorised.

The term 'stopping up' means that once such an order is made, the highway land ceases to be a highway, road or footpath.

The notice reads: “The Secretary of State gives notice of an Order made under Section 247 of the above Act entitled “The Stopping up of Highways (Yorkshire & Humber) (No.15) Order 2025” authorising the stopping up of the whole of the subway which connects Pellon Lane, Cow Green, Broad Street and Crown Street, the whole of the two footways which connect with the Pellon Lane, Cow Green, Broad Street and Crown Street Subway at Halifax, in the Metropolitan Borough of Calderdale.

"This is to enable development as permitted by Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council, under reference 20/00217/FUL.”

Copies of the Order may be obtained, free of charge, from the Secretary of State, National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle Business Park, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR or [email protected] (quoting NATTRAN/Y&H/S247/5814.).

They may also be inspected during normal opening hours at Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 1UJ.

Any person who wishes to challenge the validity of the decision to make the Order may apply to the High Court within six weeks from July 3.