Closures on the M62: Four delays for Calderdale drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M62, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repairs works.
• M606, from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.