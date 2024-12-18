Contentious Calderdale plan to swap parking spaces for cycle lane is dropped

Controversial plans to remove some parking to install a cycle lane in a Calderdale town centre have been axed.

Improvements for cycling in Todmorden are still part of a £3.2m Town Deal project but, following the most recent consultation responses, a dedicated cycle lane on part of Burnley Road will not go-ahead.

The cycle lane, which would have seen removal of some parking space at the Patmos section of Burnley Road, generated much comment on social media.

A Facebook campaign group against the cycle lane proposals has more than 950 members, while a petition of more than 1,000 signatures supporting cycling infrastructure in Todmorden and Calderdale was presented to a meeting of the full Calderdale Council at the end of November.

Todmorden town centre

Now taking the Active Todmorden element of the Town Deal funding forward, the council says it has listened to feedback from local people on what they want the project to look like.

Taking on board the community’s concerns about some of the plans, proposals were refined and a further option focusing more on improving walking and wheeling in the town was added before a second consultation in November – which included a heated exchange at a public consultation event at Todmorden Market, following which a further session there was cancelled.

Feedback has now informed the approval of the “walking and wheeling” improvements as the preferred option, and it will now move to the next stage with detailed designs progressed in early 2025 and construction due to complete in spring 2026.

This option still includes improvements for cycling but the dedicated cycle lane is no longer being considered and there will be no removal of parking at Patmos at this time, confirmed Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), who is Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport.

“Todmorden is set to transform thanks to the multi-million-pound Town Deal, which supports our priority for thriving towns and places.

“Through the Active Todmorden project, we want people to have even more ways to travel actively for their health and wellbeing and the environment, and to have better access to the town’s distinctive natural landscape,” she said.