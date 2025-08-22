Councillor questions whether Calderdale's speed cameras are in the right places

Speed cameras cost Calderdale Council between £50,000 and £100,000 to install – but a councillor has questioned if are they being put into the right places.

There are parts of Calderdale where residents want speed cameras in a bid to cut excessive speeding but some places where they have been approved have not got them because the funding is not there, says Coun Peter Hunt.

Councillor Hunt (Con, Elland) said speed cameras were expensive – a standard one costing £35,000 rising to £50,000 when installation, design, civil engineering required and commissioning of sites were taken into account.

And some recently installed on the Burdock Way flyover running through Halifax town centre apparently cost £100,000, he said in a questions session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Councillor Hunt called for analysis of whether cameras were being put into the right places, and for a more equal distribution of siting and spending on them through Calderdale.

He said the primary concern for installing speed cameras was casualty reduction and there needs to be a pattern of injury-related decisions – or a record of speeding through traffic lights at red – for a camera to be approved.

“A camera was approved at Dewsbury Road in Elland to deal with the problems of speeding in 2023 but funding is not there for it to be put in place.

“Notwithstanding the by-pass, we have no speed cameras in Elland to deal with the problems of speeding which exist on several major arterial roads and lots of residents are putting a lot of pressure on about that.

“I know that there are four other sites that are waiting to be installed,” he said.

Councilor Hunt said two new speed cameras on the Burdock Way flyover going towards King Cross had apparently cost £100,000 – a quarter of the safer roads budget.

“Is there going to be another look at the prioritisation of funding in a tight budget for safer roads, so that the wealth can be shared a bit more fairly?” he asked

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she would find out the answers and write to Coun Hunt after speaking with officers.

A relationship with CCTV might relate to the cameras which had a more elaborate structure, she said.