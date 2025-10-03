Councillors grilled over Halifax town centre traders' roadworks pain

Councillors have been asked “what lessons have been learned” so far from Halifax town centre roadworks and how they are being communicated to businesses.

The Courier has previously reported how many traders have raised concerns that months of roadworks – which are still ongoing – have caused a drop in footfall in the town centre.

Throughout the works, multiple businesses have also reported they did not feel they had received effective communication about what was happening on their doorsteps, said Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town).

Coun Thompson said the uncertainty was difficult for businesses who could only plan effectively if they knew what the immediate future held.

“What work is the council doing to ensure it updates stakeholders effectively on the town centre roadworks going forward, including businesses, and what lessons have been learned from the project so far?” he asked.

Coun Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said the council’s A629 Phase 2 project team and contractor Galliford Try continue to be in direct contact with businesses.

The contractor’s public liaison officer maintained day-to-day contact and, alongside site teams, generally resolved on-site concerns.

A designated project mailbox was in place for the public to raise concerns and queries with the project team directly, she added.

Coun Courtney said council highways officers were also ensuring challenges and concerns were effectively managed.

Corridor and junction completion dates were routinely communicated along with any delays, she said.

However, within junctions phasing, works may be re-programmed in response to emerging issues and latest information at any given point provided as requested, but remained subject to change, said Coun Courtney.

“So you can say what you think is going to happen but when you lift the lid on the road or pavement things can look very different underneath and then things can change,” she said.

These sort of works can create uncertainty and the project team and contractor work collaboratively on decision-making and providing more accurate, updated timescales, though it was not always possible to give information in advance, said Coun Courtney.

“It’s about trying to be as responsive as possible.

“So the lessons learned continue to inform the approach to stakeholder management, also informing the approach to the phasing and delivery of works.”