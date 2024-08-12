Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child was seriously hurt in an accident which shut a Halifax road this afternoon.

Brackenbed Lane in Pellon was closed in both directions between Mount Pellon and Princeton Close for almost two hours.

Police say a child suffered a serious leg injury in the incident which was reported at 2.47pm.

The road is thought to have reopened at around 4.20pm.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.