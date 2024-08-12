Crash in Halifax today: Police update reveals child seriously hurt in accident which closed Halifax road
A child was seriously hurt in an accident which shut a Halifax road this afternoon.
Brackenbed Lane in Pellon was closed in both directions between Mount Pellon and Princeton Close for almost two hours.
Police say a child suffered a serious leg injury in the incident which was reported at 2.47pm.
The road is thought to have reopened at around 4.20pm.
