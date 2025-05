A road near Halifax has been shut after a crash.

The A647 Halifax Road between Boothtown and Queensbury has been closed both ways from Ploughcroft Lane to Swales Moor Road.

The accident is understood to have happened at around 3.30pm.

The AA’s traffic news said the road was still closed at 7.25pm.

If you have any information about an accident, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.