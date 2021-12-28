Deadline extended to share feedback on major transport plans for north and west Halifax

Illustrations showing proposals at: Nursery Lane roundabout - north Halifax, Gibbet Street – west Halifax and Corporation Street – north Halifax

Calderdale Council, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, have been asking for people’s feedback on proposals to create safe, healthy and more inclusive places where people choose to walk, cycle and use public transport.

To ensure as many people as possible can have their say on the plans, the deadline for sharing feedback has been extended until Sunday January 30 2022.

Anyone who lives, works or travels around north and west Halifax is encouraged to have their say.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We’ve had a really positive response so far to our call for feedback on proposals for north and west Halifax and thank you to everyone who’s responded already. We know that this is a busy time of year, so to ensure that as many people as possible have chance to have their say and to allow us to continue engaging with local community groups, we’ve extended the deadline to Sunday 30 January 2022.

“The proposals for both north and west Halifax look at ways in which we can make walking, cycling and the use of public transport more appealing. We want to ensure that improvements are shaped by local communities, so I encourage people to have a look at the proposals on the Combined Authority’s YourVoice website and share feedback.”

Proposals cover the areas of Dean Clough, Lee Mount, Ovenden and Illingworth in north Halifax and on and around Gibbet Street, Queen’s Road, Hanson Lane, Parkinson Lane and the Beech Hill estate in west Halifax.

People are being asked to look at the revised plans and share their feedback. Comments submitted will then be collated, analysed and considered in the development of final designs for the projects.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Making it easier to walk and cycle is a vital part of my commitment to ensuring our transport network works for people, as well as being at the heart of our plans to tackle the climate emergency, protect our environment, and become a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Calderdale Council on these schemes, which will help us do that.

“It goes without saying that nobody is better placed than local people to help shape these plans and we would encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity to have their say.”

Proposals for north Halifax include:

· A new segregated cycleway from north Halifax to Halifax town centre

· Improved pavements and crossing points for walking and cycling

· Wider pavements and speed restrictions to better support walking and cycling

· Improved green spaces

· Improved lighting and planting in some snickets and under bridges

These proposals take into account feedback from previous consultations which showed strong support for a cycling route between Halifax town centre and Keighley Road and for wider pavements.

Proposals for west Halifax include:

· Improved walking routes between Halifax town centre and Gibbet Street

· Additional parking bays to address issues with pavement parking

· One-way systems to reduce conflict on narrow streets and improve bus reliability

· Turning restrictions for some vehicles on Queen’s Road to improve safety and access to local shops

· Improvements to planting, seating areas and access to bus stops, as well as new crossing points

These revised proposals consider local feedback about safety issues and problems with parking and the movement of traffic.

The proposals are being delivered in partnership with funding from two of the Combined Authority’s programmes, the Transforming Cities Fund and Streets for People, both of which are aimed at making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.