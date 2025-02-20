Delays on M62 this morning after an earlier crash closed lanes between J25 and J26 eastbound

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:33 BST
Drivers are facing delays on the M62 this morning (Thursday) following an earlier crash.

The incident took place Eastbound between junction 25 and junction 26 and initially closed two of three lanes.

National Highways: Yorkshire shared: “All lanes are open on the on the #M62 eastbound between J25 #Brighouse and J26 #Bradford following the earlier collision.

“There are delays in excess of 30 minutes and approx. 4 miles of traffic.

“Have a safe onwards journey.”

According to AA traffic news there is also congestion and queueing traffic on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout).

