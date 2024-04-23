Disruption expected in Brighouse for around six weeks as next phase of A641 improvement works has started

Work has started in Brighouse for the next phase of the A641 improvement works and last for around six weeks.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council will be surveying pavements in and around Brighouse and the A641 from this week.

The council said: “We will take 90 pavement cores and open up 5 trial holes. What we learn from the surveys will help us to develop designs for the A641 Improvement Scheme.“Some pavements will be closed, and we will set up temporary signals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will do some of the work at night and on weekends to reduce disruption.”

Road improvements on the A641.Road improvements on the A641.
Road improvements on the A641.
Read More
Why is Brighouse Wilko's car park shut: Major Calderdale town centre car park sh...

The work will take place one after the other so once each survey is complete they will move onto the next one working for just a short time in each area.

The work that is expected to take place is:

Temporary traffic signals on A649 Birkby Lane.

Temporary traffic signals, narrow lanes and suspension of bus stops on the A641 in Brighouse.

Temporary lane closures on the Ludenscheid Link.

Temporary changes to routing around the two roundabouts at each end of the Ludenscheid Link.

Temporary lane closures on the A644 Wakefield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temporary closures and traffic signals on the A643 Halifax Road.

Temporary traffic signals at Rastrick Bridge.

Reduced access to Owler Ings car park.

Temporary traffic signals on River Street, Grove Street, Waterloo Road, Mill Lane, and Armytage Road.

Temporary traffic signals and reduced access to on-street parking on Stratton Road and Wyke Old Lane.

For more information on the plans and the A641 improvement works visit calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/news/pavement-surveys-begin

Related topics:BrighouseDisruptionCalderdale Council