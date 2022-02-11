Drivers told to stop making illegal u-turns through Salterhebble roadworks

Work is now underway to transform the Calder and Hebble junction corridor of the A629 near Halifax - the largest individual civil engineering project ever undertaken to date by Calderdale Council.

This major scheme will see the current road layout completely transformed, with improvements to road safety and journey times along the A629.

To enable the road to be widened, work is also taking place to demolish the buildings at the junction with Bankhouse Lane and the A629 purchased by the Council as part of the project’s land acquisition programme.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks at Salterhebble

Turning restrictions and a number of lane closures are in place for safety reasons, though an uninterrupted single lane in each direction will be maintained to minimise congestion.

However some motorists are carrying out u-turns in the roadworks which are not allowed.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "We're aware of some motorists making illegal U turn manoeuvres in the roadworks at Salterhebble.

"We understand traffic regulations can be frustrating, but they are essential in keeping all road users and those working on site safe.

"Please drive carefully and sensibly and follow the diversions that are in place."

Following final funding approvals from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, work can progress on Phase 1b of the A629 improvement scheme, which focuses on the key areas of Huddersfield Road, Stainland Road and Wakefield Road.

This section of work aims to complement the earlier widening from Salterhebble hill to Free School Lane, completed in 2018.

It will provide two continuous lanes for traffic all the way from Ainley Top roundabout to beyond Calderdale Royal Hospital, removing the current pinch point.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “This exciting phase of the A629 improvement project is one of the most complex engineering schemes ever carried out by the Council. The biggest change will be the impressive link road bridge which will be key to improving traffic flow in this area and providing better access to local villages and towns.

“The £28.1 million project is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as part of the wider A629 improvement programme. This will improve the route between Halifax and Huddersfield, making investment in the area more attractive and supporting our local economy, something which is especially important to the borough’s recovery from the impacts of COVID.

“We understand that there will be disruption around this area whilst works are taking place and ask people for their patience. To transform the road network to this extent requires a great deal of major construction work. This has been carefully planned to ensure we can experience the many benefits of this phase of works as soon as possible.”

The project aims to improve journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax by up to 30%.

Improving the efficiency of the A629 is forecast to reduce ‘rat-running’ through adjacent communities such as Elland, West Vale, Siddal, Exley, Copley and Skircoat. It will also include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

One of the most significant and complex parts of the project will involve the construction of a new road bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation to a roundabout on Stainland Road.

John Sisk & Son has been appointed as the contractor to carry out the work of the A629 Phase 1b.

Sisk contracts manager Peter Dawson said: “We’re pleased with progress so far on the scheme and this next phase marks the start of the many improvements to the A629.

“Our dedicated teams will work with the community to cause as little disruption as possible and we’d like to thank the community and travelling public in advance for their patience while we complete this work.”

Over the next 12 months the project will also involve the demolition of the former Punchbowl pub to enable this section of carriageway to be widened, work to repair and widen the Hebble Brook bridge at Salterhebble, further work to the new bridge and the creation of a new roundabout at the junction with Stainland.

Significant preparation work has been carried out ahead of the works to reduce disruption as much as possible.

Turning restrictions and a number of lane closures are in place for safety reasons, though an uninterrupted single lane in each direction will be maintained to minimise congestion.

Motorists are asked to follow the signage in place and drive carefully to protect other road users, contractors and pedestrians.

It’s strongly recommended that drivers stick to the marked routes within the traffic management and avoid using alternative routes through local communities – many of which are unsuitable for increased amounts of traffic.

This phase of the A629 improvement scheme is due to be finished in 2023. Some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge, which is expected to be operational in mid-2022.