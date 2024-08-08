Drivers warned of a six-day road closure in Southowram to repair damaged sewer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Southowram will be closed for six days to allow for repair works to take place.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure of a section of Cain Lane on the outskirts of Southowram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure, near Chapel Lane, is required to allow Yorkshire Water’s contract partners Avove to repair a sewer that was damaged by third-party work in the area.

A road in Southowram will be closed for six days to allow for repair works to take place.

Work will begin on 10 August and is expected to take six days to complete.

The utility has worked closely with the local authority to put a diversion route in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of a section of Cain Lane will cause. The sewer was damaged by third-party work in the area a closure is required to allow the repairs to be carried out safely.

"We will be working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs."

“We and our partners will be working quickly to reopen the road as soon as possible and thank our customers for their patience while the repairs are carried out.”