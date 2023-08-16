Elland Station update: No firm date yet set for opening of new £25 million station

During debate about West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (WYCA) Rail Strategy, Coun David Veitch (Lab, Elland) asked what the latest update was on the building of the new station in his ward.

The rail strategy executive summary indicated delivery was a “short or medium” term timeframe – Coun Veitch said he had heard an opening date of 2025 had been given, but when would it be?

WYCA’s rail manager Mick Sasse said it was most frustrating but the authority had not yet got a firm opening date for Elland Station.

Elland Rail Station

The reason was because the project was still at the “contractor engagement” stage, he said.

Another speaker said Elland Rail Station had been planned for ten years, it was claimed new stations could be delivered in two years and people were “sick and tired of hearing excuses.”

He also asked what was happening with the access package, which included a bridge.

Coun David Veitch (Lab, Elland)

As far as the station is concerned, it is just two platforms, two shelters and two lifts, said the speaker.

“I can see this going on for another five years,” he said.

Mr Sasse said he was sympathetic – the rail industry could be incredibly frustrating.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said regarding the access package, it was not straightforward, but he could bring details back to the forum.

The project is being delivered by Calderdale Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.