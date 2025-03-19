Calderdale Council will use compulsory purchase powers to acquire the land needed to develop a new £25m rail station in Elland.

The powers were granted by Government last year but the council’s cabinet members have now agreed to make a general vesting declaration – a statutory procedure allowing a council to acquire ownership of land and property – so they can act.

The land is a 1.52 hectare site off Lowfields Way – near Lowfields Industrial Estate.

A suite of decisions taken by cabinet mean that once in its ownership, the land – along with other sites including some already owned by the council - will be given to Network Rail to help enable work on the new station to progress.

An artist's impression of Elland Rail Station

The new station will provide an extra stop on both the Wigan-Leeds and Bradford-Huddersfield lines.

Answering a question from ward councillor Peter Hunt (Con, Elland), who asked why, given the Government had granted the CPO last year, it had taken so long, she said work had been going on in the background.

As these were significant undertakings affecting landowners and other rights holders, it was not unusual for the process to take quite a long time, said Coun Courtney.

“This is really, really welcome – it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

“The station is being designed to serve Elland and the surrounding area and to improve the town’s transport connectivity to the wide region.”

The timescale should see a full business case taken to project partners West Yorkshire Combined Authority in the autumn and construction starting early in 2026.

Councillors have previously been told the station is due to be finished by late 2026.

Council Deputy Leader Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said he had spoken to 400-employee strong employer Suma Wholefoods at Lowfields, where employee parking was taking up more and more of the available spaces.

“They said ‘at last, we can’t wait’ – being able to offer people a different way of getting there,” he said.

Many of Suma’s workforce travel from the upper Calder Valley, said Coun Patient, and the station freeing up some traffic on the Elland by-pass would benefit drivers using the route.