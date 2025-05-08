Emergency lane closure on A629 Elland bypass to allow for repair works to section of bridge
An emergency lane closure is currently in place on the A629.
The closure is to allow for highway repair and maintenance works to take place on a section of bridge deck over the canal.
One lane is closed from the figure of eight roundabout at Elland Riorges Link to 20m after the damage.
The closure is estimated to be in place until May 28.
Work is also currently taking place on the A629 link bridge to address defects on the underside of a bridge.
This work is set to take place until July 25.
