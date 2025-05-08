Emergency lane closure on A629 Elland bypass to allow for repair works to section of bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An emergency lane closure is currently in place on the A629.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is to allow for highway repair and maintenance works to take place on a section of bridge deck over the canal.

One lane is closed from the figure of eight roundabout at Elland Riorges Link to 20m after the damage.

The closure is estimated to be in place until May 28.

Work is also currently taking place on the A629 link bridge to address defects on the underside of a bridge.

This work is set to take place until July 25.