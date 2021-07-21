Final step of resurfacing work in Calderdale on one of the UK's most dangerous roads

From Monday, July 26, the high-friction surface will be applied to finish the full resurfacing of the road, completing work to improve the safety of the route from Hebden Bridge to Oxenhope, which had previously been rated as one of the most dangerous ‘A’ roads in England.

This extensive work has included bend widening and the replacement of around three kilometres of kerbs.

Resurfacing and the application of new road markings took place in May of this year, with the upcoming anti-skid treatment completing this work.

The A6033 from Hebden Bridge to Oxenhope

It's been necessary to leave a gap between the resurfacing work and the application of the anti-skid treatment as it’s not possible to apply the treatment to a newly lain surface. Contractors will begin to apply the anti-skid surfacing under traffic signals from Monday 26 July at four locations on the lower length of Keighley Road through the wooded section.

This work requires fine weather as the treatment can only be applied to a dry surface. The works are scheduled for three weeks, but depending on conditions, should be completed much sooner.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The application of this surface will provide high levels of skid resistance which combined with the extensive safety work already completed on the A6033 should greatly reduce the risk of accidents on this route.

“We’re aware how disruptive the closure periods have been during this period of significant work, so this final treatment will be carried out under traffic signals. Work is dependent on weather conditions but will be completed as soon as possible.