Fire in Halifax: Details from fire service after blaze with smoke 'smelling of plastic' in Halifax town centre
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released information about a fire which broke out in Halifax town centre earlier today.
Smoke described by one commuter as “smelling of plastic” was spotted coming from the back of a building on Northgate just before 9am.
Firefighters said they were called at 8.50am to reports of a blaze at a derelict building.
The Courier understands the fire was at the former Timeform premises, which is currently empty.
Two crews from Halifax and Illingworth put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Contractors nearby are said to have directed commuters through the roadworks there to enable fire crews to get to the building.