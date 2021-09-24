First look at new pictures for £20m Elland train station

Artist impression of the new £20m Elland train station (picture WYCA)

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has submitted a planning application to Calderdale Council for the new railway station, with car park for 116 spaces, new pedestrian accesses, landscaping and associated works, at Lowfields Way, Elland.

As part of the proposals these new artist impressions show how the station could look if plans are given the go-ahead.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The planned new station and access improvements are part of an exciting future for the town, complementing other improvement projects like the exciting proposals as part of the Future High Streets fund and Phase 4 of the A629 programme.

“This project would transform Elland town centre, bringing huge potential benefits to local residents, businesses and the wider Calderdale community.”

This project has received funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Agents for the application, Atkins, say the site is well-served by existing road infrastructure including Lowfields Way, the A629 Calderdale Way, the Elland Riorges Link Road and the existing Calder Valley rail line.

Access to the site, which is just north of Elland town centre, is convenient for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users too, with 12 of the 116 parking spaces set aside for dsiabled people.

“This will be further enhanced by the proposed Elland Access Package which will improve walking and cycling links to the new rail station,” the company says in supporting statements submitted with the application.

Atkins argue the new rail station will have minimal impact on amenity and thus there is a “compelling” case for what the company describes as a “sustainable, strategic transport development.”

“It is intended that the proposed development will provide improved access to the rail network and encourage more sustainable, integrated travel whilst respecting the character of the area and surrounding land uses.

“The new station will encourage residents and commuters to use the public transport system, thereby taking traffic off the roads and reducing congestion,” says the supporting document.

