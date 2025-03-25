A woman has died after a crash on one of the main roads in and out of Halifax.

The accident happened on the A58 Burdock Way when a silver Volkswagen Golf hit a barrier.

The car had been travelling away from Halifax towards Shibden. No other vehicles were involved.

An 84-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but could not be saved and died yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The man driving the car, who is also in his 80s, suffered injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, which happened at around 6.50pm on Saturday, or the car travelling in the time leading up to it.

Anyone with any information, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250162307.