Flyover accident: Woman dies after crash on one of Halifax's busiest roads

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 09:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman has died after a crash on one of the main roads in and out of Halifax.

The accident happened on the A58 Burdock Way when a silver Volkswagen Golf hit a barrier.

The car had been travelling away from Halifax towards Shibden. No other vehicles were involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 84-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but could not be saved and died yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnessesplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses

The man driving the car, who is also in his 80s, suffered injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, which happened at around 6.50pm on Saturday, or the car travelling in the time leading up to it.

Anyone with any information, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250162307.

Related topics:HalifaxWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice