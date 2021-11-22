All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. Any car parks or on street bays without a notice will be subject to normal restrictions and charges.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “As December is traditionally the busiest time of year for our local businesses, we’re offering free parking in a number of our car parks on Saturdays throughout the month.

“After missing out on events last year, our market towns, as well as our village centres, have some wonderfully festive activities planned. As always, we want to encourage people to shop locally and with so many wonderful businesses on our doorstep there’s lots of reasons to enjoy a Calderdale Christmas this year.”

Parsonage Lane car park in Brighouse

On Saturdays throughout December, parking will be free in the following car parks:

Halifax – High Street and Mulcture Hall Road

Brighouse – Parsonage Lane

Elland – Timber Street

Sowerby Bridge – Tuel Lane

Todmorden – Bramsche Square

Hebden Bridge – Garden Street