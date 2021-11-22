Free parking announced in these Calderdale towns over festive period
Shoppers in Calderdale will be able to park for free on Saturdays in selected car parks across the borough in the run up to Christmas.
All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. Any car parks or on street bays without a notice will be subject to normal restrictions and charges.
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “As December is traditionally the busiest time of year for our local businesses, we’re offering free parking in a number of our car parks on Saturdays throughout the month.
“After missing out on events last year, our market towns, as well as our village centres, have some wonderfully festive activities planned. As always, we want to encourage people to shop locally and with so many wonderful businesses on our doorstep there’s lots of reasons to enjoy a Calderdale Christmas this year.”
On Saturdays throughout December, parking will be free in the following car parks:
Halifax – High Street and Mulcture Hall Road
Brighouse – Parsonage Lane
Elland – Timber Street
Sowerby Bridge – Tuel Lane
Todmorden – Bramsche Square
Hebden Bridge – Garden Street
