A free shuttle bus, currently in operation in Halifax town centre and the west of the town, has expanded its route to better support access whilst improvement works are taking place.

Calderdale Council is delivering the A629 phase two Halifax town centre project, an ambitious regeneration project which is funded by UK Government through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

The project is split into three parts, with current work focused around the western side of the town, which includes Bull Green, Northgate, Broad Street and Ward’s End.

Roadworks on Bull Green, Halifax

Construction has started on new layouts for roads and junctions, designed to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.

Whilst work to deliver the improvements is taking place, there are changes to bus routes across the town, with a number of services operating amended routes.

Details of the affected services can be found at wymetro.com/a629halifax

To support access around the western side of the town whilst work is happening, the council commissioned a free shuttle bus to serve areas of the town.

Following user feedback, the route of the bus will now be extended and in addition to serving Pellon Lane, Hope Street, Gibbet Street and Hall Street, it will also call at Commercial Street, Market Street and Broad Street.

The hope is that this will better support access to the bus station and the retail and leisure offer in the town.

The bus runs between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday and from 9am until 5pm on Sundays.

It will leave George Street, bus stop 23, on the hour and run every 30 minutes thereafter.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Halifax is seeing change on a major scale, with millions of pounds of investment being put to use on our roads, public spaces, buildings and facilities.

"This will bring huge benefits for people living, working or travelling in Halifax, and we’re doing all we can to minimise any disruption whilst work is taking place.

“We understand that the works taking place to improve travel in Halifax are having an effect on bus routes, particularly in the west of the town, where current work is focused.

“To support access to amended bus routes, a free shuttle bus is running from George Street in the town centre, to support communities in west Halifax.

"This is aimed at assisting people who may otherwise struggle to access the amended bus stops on their usual routes.

“We’ve listened to local people and have extended the route to ensure that it provides good access to the facilities and attractions in the town centre. Also linking better with the bus station to support any onward travel.”

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get around while improvement works linked to investment in Halifax takes place.

“The free shuttle bus will help get people to where they need to be as we work together to improve the town centre.

“That work will transform travel in and around the town, making it easier to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport in a better-connected West Yorkshire.”

The full route of the shuttle bus is George Street (stop 23), Bull Green roundabout, Cow Green, Pellon Lane, Hanson Lane, Hope Street, Gibbet Street, Hall Street, Boyne Street, Hopwood Lane, King Cross Street, Cow Green, Crown Street (stop 18), Commercial Street, King Edward Street (stop 7), Southgate, Wards End, Horton Street, Union Street, Market Street (stop 15), Broad Street (stop 30, closest to the Bus Station), Waterhouse Street, Commercial Street to terminate at George Street (stop 23).