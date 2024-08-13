Halifax Agricultural Show: 39 pictures of crowds and animals at the 2024 show on Savile Park

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 14:23 GMT
It was animal magic on Savile Park at the weekend as Halifax Agricultural Show returned.

The annual event, which took place on Saturday (August 10), saw a whole host of animals take to the showground for a variety of classes.

Visitors had a baa-rilliant time watching events such as the sheep show, terrier racing, birds of prey, the fun dog show and more.

There was also be a craft market as well as donkey rides, face paints, fun fair rides and Punch and Judy.

Organisers of the event have thanked everyone who attended: "The Halifax Agricultural Show Society would like to thank every single volunteer, sponsor, trader, exhibitor, attraction and of course, the public for coming along.

“We have had a fabulous day, despite the little downpour. We hope you did too!"

Here are a number of pictures from the day – see if you can spot anyone you know.

21 pictures of crowds enjoying McFly show as band plays first of two sold-out gigs in Halifax

15 of the best restaurants in and around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park

1. What's on

Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park

2. What's on

Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park

3. What's on

Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park

4. What's on

Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:OrganisersHalifaxTripAdvisorMcFly
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice