Halifax Agricultural Show: 39 pictures of crowds and animals at the 2024 show on Savile Park

The annual event, which took place on Saturday (August 10), saw a whole host of animals take to the showground for a variety of classes.

Visitors had a baa-rilliant time watching events such as the sheep show, terrier racing, birds of prey, the fun dog show and more.

There was also be a craft market as well as donkey rides, face paints, fun fair rides and Punch and Judy.

Organisers of the event have thanked everyone who attended: "The Halifax Agricultural Show Society would like to thank every single volunteer, sponsor, trader, exhibitor, attraction and of course, the public for coming along.

“We have had a fabulous day, despite the little downpour. We hope you did too!"

Here are a number of pictures from the day – see if you can spot anyone you know.

