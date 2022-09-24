Friends of Brighouse Station celebrate making shortlist at Community Rail Awards 2022

The Friends of Brighouse Station, who support and improve the facilities of Brighouse Railway Station for the benefit of the community, entered in two categories this year.

The first category is the photographic competition with the ‘best image capturing the essence of community rail’. The picture shows three volunteers planting up a new lo carbon plant bed on platform two at the station during a cool day in April.

The second entry is for Station Adaptors and friends. The group’s entry ‘Keeping Calm and Carrying on The Good Work’ shows how the friends group coped throughout the pandemic and kept up morale for station users and train crews.

Paul Marshall chairman of Friends of Brighouse Station, said: “We entered the classes as we thought they were the most appropriate for our group.

"The entriefs were sent off in June and when I got the email and shortlisting certificates I was both surprised and thrilled, I never expected to get so far with the national awards. Fingers crossed for good results.”

The groups volunteers have provided and maintained plant displays and flower beds at the station since 2015 and have gained many awards.

This year the group have also entered two Yorkshire in Bloom categories.

The results of The best of Yorkshire categories will also be announced at an event in Tadcaster on October 6 and the group is hoping for a good result at the awards.

Friends of Brighouse Station is a group of individuals who are enthusiastic about supporting and improving the facilities of Brighouse Railway Station for the benefit of the community.

The Friends of Brighouse Station is always open to more volunteers who could help in the Friends’ projects that they take part in throughout the year.

For anyone who would be willing to assist can visit www.friendsofbrighousestation.org.uk or email [email protected]