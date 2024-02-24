From rail to trail: Here are some of the best cycle routes from Northern stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is free to take your bike on a Northern train, and you don’t need to book in advance.

Hebden Bridge: As you leave the station you will come across signs for National Cycle Network route 66. Turn Right for Sowerby Bridge or left for Rochdale. NCN68, the Pennine Cycleway, also passes through Hebden.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of one of the cycling hubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low Moor: From here there is access to the Spen Valley Greenway from the station - turning left will bring you down into Bradford, turning right will take you down to Dewsbury and the Calder Valley.

Bradford Forster Square: Pick up National Cycle Network route 66 at Bradford Forster Square to head south towards Dewsbury and the Spen Valley Greenway. The route north becomes the Canal Road Greenway.