From rail to trail: Here are some of the best cycle routes from Northern stations
It is free to take your bike on a Northern train, and you don’t need to book in advance.
Hebden Bridge: As you leave the station you will come across signs for National Cycle Network route 66. Turn Right for Sowerby Bridge or left for Rochdale. NCN68, the Pennine Cycleway, also passes through Hebden.
Low Moor: From here there is access to the Spen Valley Greenway from the station - turning left will bring you down into Bradford, turning right will take you down to Dewsbury and the Calder Valley.
Bradford Forster Square: Pick up National Cycle Network route 66 at Bradford Forster Square to head south towards Dewsbury and the Spen Valley Greenway. The route north becomes the Canal Road Greenway.
Many Northern stations also have bike storage facilities, allowing you to cycle to the station and leave your bike securely locked until you return from your train journey.