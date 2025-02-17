Frustrated residents say 1,000 illegal journeys have been made on Halifax rat run

Frustrated Halifax residents say they have now recorded a 1,000th HGV illegally thundering past their homes since restrictions were placed on wagons using the route.

For years, some Mixenden residents have campaigned for measures to prevent HGVs from using Jumples Crag, where huge lorries pass inches from their homes.

They say their hopes were raised when Calderdale Council placed a 3.5 tonne weight restriction on the route in October 2023.

Problems arose from HGVs using the road as a rat run to avoid traffic calming measures on the A629 Keighley Road, they say, arguing the narrow route, with no footpath at one side, is unsuitable and there are often problems when vehicles arrive at the spot at the same time.

They say the situation is dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists as well as other drivers.

Residents welcomed the weight restriction being imposed but now say they claim it is being ignored and not enforced enough.

Resident Clare Simeunovich said: “The initial joy soon disappeared when we realised that signs do not deter HGV drivers that like short cuts.

“These huge thundering vehicles are an arm’s length from homes.

“No human can walk as all the space is taken up.”

In recent years they kept, and keep on an ongoing basis, a CCTV record of HGVs using the route and often complain to the companies about their drivers actions.

In the 14 months since the weight restriction was introduced, they say an unwanted milestone of 1,000 vehicles have been recorded breaching the restriction.

They also regularly write to companies whose drivers are breaching the weight limit.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the authority did understand residents’ concerns and used powers to introduce the weight restriction.

“We have contacted HGV companies and sat nav companies about the new restriction.

“Monitoring as part of the scheme shows that the number of HGVs operating through Jumples Crag is about half that prior to the weight limit being in place.

“We regularly discuss enforcement at Jumples Crag with the police and we are aware of the prosecutions that they are pursuing,” she said.

She added the council has considered narrowing the road but are unable to pursue this as it would prevent access for emergency vehicles as well as HGVs, which are permitted to use these roads for access.

“We are currently working on a scheme funded through our road safety programme that looks to further address the issues of HGV movements, traffic volumes and speeds through Jumples Crag,” she said.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they have spoken with residents impacted by drivers failing to follow the new restrictions and are doing what they could with the resources we have.

“The issue forms part of the local police patrol plan and, where possible, we will deploy officers to the area to enforce the restriction.

“This issue ultimately needs to be a joint approach and one that cannot be solved by policing alone.

“Equally, accountability needs to be with the drivers who choose not to abide by the restrictions or take note of the signage displayed,” said the spokesperson.